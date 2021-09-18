Huron events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(HURON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Huron calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Huron area:

Huron Public Library Board Meeting

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 521 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

Click Here to Access the Agenda Minutes, Library, board, meeting - 09/28/2021

Corks & Cupcakes

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2929 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

The SHE Awards committee invites you to grab a friend, head to BOSS Boutique and enjoy this cupcake and wine pairing event. A variety of uniquely flavored cupcakes and South Dakota wines will be...

Marilyn D. Bonebrake

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1360 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

Marilyn D. Bonebrake, age 86, of Mitchell and formerly of Huron, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Edgewood Memory Care of Mitchell. Her memorial service will be held at 1100 AM...

SD07 Barrel and Pole Bonanza

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Huron, SD

The National Barrel Horse Association , headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, is the largest barrel racing organization in the world. In 1992, the NBHA revolutionized the barrel racing industry by...

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 777 21st St SE, Huron, SD

This meeting is open and free to everyone. Meets weekly on Monday.

Huron Today

Huron Today

Huron, SD
ABOUT

With Huron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

