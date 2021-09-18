Beatrice calendar: Coming events

(BEATRICE, NE) Live events are coming to Beatrice.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beatrice:

Saturday Contemporary Worship with Noisy Offering and Food Pantry Ingathering Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1918 Garfield St, Beatrice, NE

Holy Cross Lutheran Church celebrates Holy Communion in Worship each Saturday and Sunday unless noted.

Lawn Care with Nicole Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 N 5th St, Beatrice, NE

How do you put your lawn to bed for the winter? What about your perennials? Cut back in the Fall or Spring? Need help? Let Nicole guide you through the Fall and your yard will thrive this Spring...

DeweyHartwig Conspiracy Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 513 Court St, Beatrice, NE

DeweyHartwig Conspiracy is on Facebook. To connect with DeweyHartwig Conspiracy, join Facebook today.

Breastfeeding Basics Class Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 4800 Hospital Pkwy, Beatrice, NE

Congratulations on your pregnancy and future arrival! We look forward to helping you prepare for your baby's birth. We invite you to attend a free Breastfeeding Basics Class. Register early in...

Men’s Fellowship Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 111 S 8th St, Beatrice, NE

Men’s Fellowship meets every Thursday at 9:00am at Country Cookin’. For more information or for a ride contact Ferdie Kimminau at 331-276-7380.