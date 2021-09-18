CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Beatrice calendar: Coming events

Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Live events are coming to Beatrice.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beatrice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGikz_0c0KH1Rj00

Saturday Contemporary Worship with Noisy Offering and Food Pantry Ingathering

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1918 Garfield St, Beatrice, NE

Holy Cross Lutheran Church celebrates Holy Communion in Worship each Saturday and Sunday unless noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CM6im_0c0KH1Rj00

Lawn Care with Nicole

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 N 5th St, Beatrice, NE

How do you put your lawn to bed for the winter? What about your perennials? Cut back in the Fall or Spring? Need help? Let Nicole guide you through the Fall and your yard will thrive this Spring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtlQq_0c0KH1Rj00

DeweyHartwig Conspiracy

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 513 Court St, Beatrice, NE

DeweyHartwig Conspiracy is on Facebook. To connect with DeweyHartwig Conspiracy, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emAVU_0c0KH1Rj00

Breastfeeding Basics Class

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 4800 Hospital Pkwy, Beatrice, NE

Congratulations on your pregnancy and future arrival! We look forward to helping you prepare for your baby's birth. We invite you to attend a free Breastfeeding Basics Class. Register early in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oVKD_0c0KH1Rj00

Men’s Fellowship

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 111 S 8th St, Beatrice, NE

Men’s Fellowship meets every Thursday at 9:00am at Country Cookin’. For more information or for a ride contact Ferdie Kimminau at 331-276-7380.

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice, NE
