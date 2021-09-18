Live events Milford — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

Milford Digest
 6 days ago

(MILFORD, PA) Live events are coming to Milford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milford:

Intro to Tent Camping at PEEC

Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 538 Emery Rd, Dingmans Ferry, PA

DINGMANS FERRY, PA —Learn everything you need to know about camping from basic shelters to common knots & even how to build a fire from scratch. 10am-noon at the Pocono Environmental Education...

WSCP Varsity Field Hockey @ Delaware Valley

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

The Delaware Valley (Milford, PA) varsity field hockey team has a home conference game vs. Wyoming Seminary College Prep (Kingston, PA) on Monday, September 20 @ 4:15p.

Benefit Dinner for Heidi Chobot Stage 4 Cancer

Milford, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 103 County Road 2001, Milford, PA 18337

Benefit Dinner on behalf of Heidi Chobot Colorectal Cancer Stage 4

Brian St John Music

Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Failte welcomes back a great of ours Brian St John for a night of cold beers and great tunes. We can’t wait to party with you! Also check out other Parties in Dingmans Ferry , Entertainment Events...

Owl Prowl

Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 538 Emery Rd, Dingmans Ferry, PA

Pennsylvania is home to a number of different species of owls. There are a handful of different species that live around PEEC. Explore and see "who"...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Milford Digest

Milford, PA
Milford Digest

