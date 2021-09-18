CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Selinsgrove calendar: Events coming up

Selinsgrove Voice
Selinsgrove Voice
 6 days ago

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Selinsgrove is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selinsgrove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chyhE_0c0KGzdF00

Back to Hogwarts

Winfield, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3229 County Line Road, Winfield, PA 17889

Calling witches, wizards, and muggles of all ages! Come spend an interactive afternoon at Hogwarts!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsAok_0c0KGzdF00

Medusa's Disco

Sunbury, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Carroll Rd, Sunbury, PA

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, this event is rescheduled to September 25, 2021. Tickets already purchased for this event will be valid for the 9/25/2021 date. For...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anbOV_0c0KGzdF00

The Link at Gelnett Library

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 N High St, Selinsgrove, PA

This project is made possible in part by Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and through Library Access Funds administered by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3xLB_0c0KGzdF00

Selinsgrove Street Fair-Becky Blue Band

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 N Market St, Selinsgrove, PA

It’s the annual street fair and Market Street will be bustling with great food and vendors! Stroll and shop the street, visit downtown businesses, eat well, and stop by the corner of pine and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TL1Zl_0c0KGzdF00

Family Weekend

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 514 University Ave, Selinsgrove, PA

Join Us For Family Weekend! As summer begins to transition to autumn on campus, we can’t help but become excited for our lineup of fall events, beginning with Family Weekend! We can’t wait to...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove, PA
ABOUT

With Selinsgrove Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

