Selinsgrove calendar: Events coming up

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Selinsgrove is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selinsgrove:

Back to Hogwarts Winfield, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3229 County Line Road, Winfield, PA 17889

Calling witches, wizards, and muggles of all ages! Come spend an interactive afternoon at Hogwarts!

Medusa's Disco Sunbury, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Carroll Rd, Sunbury, PA

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, this event is rescheduled to September 25, 2021. Tickets already purchased for this event will be valid for the 9/25/2021 date. For...

The Link at Gelnett Library Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 N High St, Selinsgrove, PA

This project is made possible in part by Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and through Library Access Funds administered by...

Selinsgrove Street Fair-Becky Blue Band Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 N Market St, Selinsgrove, PA

It’s the annual street fair and Market Street will be bustling with great food and vendors! Stroll and shop the street, visit downtown businesses, eat well, and stop by the corner of pine and...

Family Weekend Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 514 University Ave, Selinsgrove, PA

Join Us For Family Weekend! As summer begins to transition to autumn on campus, we can’t help but become excited for our lineup of fall events, beginning with Family Weekend! We can’t wait to...