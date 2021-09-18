Cheraw events calendar

(CHERAW, SC) Live events are lining up on the Cheraw calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cheraw:

Colton Dixon Chesterfield, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 293 Zoar Rd, Chesterfield, SC

All the information about Colton Dixon at Pine Grove Baptist Church on 24-09-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Night Golf with Glow Vibe Cheraw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 State Park Rd, Cheraw, SC

Join us for a local favorite Night Golf at Cheraw State Park. This year we are stepping up the event with Glow Vibe Golf who will professionally set up the full 9 hole course for us. Check out the...

Online Duvall Estate Auction Cheraw SC Cheraw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Cheraw, South Carolina is the location for our latest online estate auction for the late Mr. & Mrs. William E. Duvall Jr family. The home...

Twin Nation at OTWD Hamlet, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 21 West Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet, NC 28345

Come and learn a fun intermediate dance with Twin Nation.

King of the Deep stop 4 at Fastrax Mudbog Bennettsville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Bennettsville, SC

Join us for our fourth event of the King of the Deep 2021 Bounty Series! Park entry fees apply and more details to come. www.kingofthedeep.com