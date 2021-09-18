Flood Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Jefferson County in central Alabama Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Calera, Fairfield, Chelsea, Fultondale and Montevallo.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0