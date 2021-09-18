Live events coming up in Elkins

(ELKINS, WV) Elkins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkins:

Bookmaking: Two Symbols of the Universe Montrose, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Join Jen Grove of Lettersong Calligraphy Studio and Gallery (Louisville Kentucky) for a two day immersion in artist book making using the themes of the Enzo and the universal Fibonacci sequence.

Pickin’ in the Park @ Elkins City Park Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Elkins, WV

Pickin’ in the Park is a weekly acoustic bluegrass and old-time jam sponsored by Augusta Heritage Center of Davis & […]

The Arts Center Open Studios Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2 Park St #3939, Elkins, WV

The Arts Center\'s Open Studios allows artists to rent space and equipment on a monthly basis. Studios that are available are: Pottery Glass Life Drawing Painting Studios are open Monday, Tuesday...

Premier Evening Show @ Gandy Dancer Dinner Theatre Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 359 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV

After a wonderful plated dinner, sit back and listen to the fabulous Mountain Memories Show Band as they serve up […]

Beverly Farmer’s Market @ Main Street (Beverly) Beverly, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Join us for the Farmer’s Market on Beverly’s Main Street, Saturdays form 9-1!