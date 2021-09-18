CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkins, WV

Live events coming up in Elkins

Elkins Today
Elkins Today
 6 days ago

(ELKINS, WV) Elkins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LocaV_0c0KGqgi00

Bookmaking: Two Symbols of the Universe

Montrose, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Join Jen Grove of Lettersong Calligraphy Studio and Gallery (Louisville Kentucky) for a two day immersion in artist book making using the themes of the Enzo and the universal Fibonacci sequence.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XU2g_0c0KGqgi00

Pickin’ in the Park @ Elkins City Park

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Elkins, WV

Pickin’ in the Park is a weekly acoustic bluegrass and old-time jam sponsored by Augusta Heritage Center of Davis & […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bVZ4_0c0KGqgi00

The Arts Center Open Studios

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2 Park St #3939, Elkins, WV

The Arts Center\'s Open Studios allows artists to rent space and equipment on a monthly basis. Studios that are available are: Pottery Glass Life Drawing Painting Studios are open Monday, Tuesday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IP09i_0c0KGqgi00

Premier Evening Show @ Gandy Dancer Dinner Theatre

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 359 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV

After a wonderful plated dinner, sit back and listen to the fabulous Mountain Memories Show Band as they serve up […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDOJY_0c0KGqgi00

Beverly Farmer’s Market @ Main Street (Beverly)

Beverly, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Join us for the Farmer’s Market on Beverly’s Main Street, Saturdays form 9-1!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Elkins, WV
Government
City
Elkins, WV
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Arts Center#Pottery Glass Life
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elkins Today

Elkins Today

Elkins, WV
72
Followers
235
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy