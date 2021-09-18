Coming soon: Alamosa events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Alamosa Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Live events are coming to Alamosa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alamosa:

Hispanic Heritage Kickoff Event

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1701 First St, Alamosa, CO

Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a day of activities!

Alamosa Farmers' Market

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Corner of 6th Street and, State Ave, Alamosa, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 10 - October 9, 2021Saturdays. 8am - 1:30pm Location: State Avenue and 6th Street

Headwaters Hoedown x Cornhole Throwdown

Alamosa, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2070 County Road 12 South, Alamosa, CO 81101

Come support RiGHT at the Farm Brewery - live music, drinks, food trucks, door prizes, auction, and cornhole tournament with $200 prize!

Octobrufest Dance

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Come and join The Sol Boyz for an evening of dance! We will be playing at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Alamosa, CO next to the Bank shot. Come on by show starts at 8pm. Pay at the door: $10 for...

5K Run of the Century

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 208 Edgemont Blvd, Alamosa, CO

All skill levels are welcome. 1 Race Entry fee & 100 Year Commemorative T-Shirt for $35.00. Visit adams.edu/century-run/ for more information!

