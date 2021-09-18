CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Cambridge calendar: Coming events

Cambridge News Beat
Cambridge News Beat
 6 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Cambridge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cambridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMfTg_0c0KGnHl00

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 621 Old Main St N, Cambridge, MN

Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYx2F_0c0KGnHl00

BCMX MX RACE

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 5044 349th Ave NW, Cambridge, MN

BCMX MX RACE at BCMX, 5043 349th Ave NW, Cambridge, United States on Sun Sep 19 2021 at 09:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lx4Mo_0c0KGnHl00

Alpha

Isanti, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Alpha is a place to explore and share the Christian faith with friends and family. There will be food, a video, and discussion. Low pressure, not cost, childcare provided if necessary. Your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3GtZ_0c0KGnHl00

Floral Arrangement Make and Take

Isanti, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 E Dual Blvd NE #110, Isanti, MN

Bring your friends and come out to make a beautiful bouquet of flowers at Rockstad and Co.! Grow Love Bloom will be at their store from 2-4pm with the flower camper and all the supplies you will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2rZC_0c0KGnHl00

Isanti Co Ag Society – Regular Board Meeting

Cambridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3101 MN-95, Cambridge, MN

Isanti County Agriculture Society Regular Monthly Board Meeting held third Tuesday of each month.

