Live events on the horizon in Andrews

(ANDREWS, TX) Andrews has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Andrews:

What is Functional Medicine Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

If you've heard of functional medicine but are unsure how it can serve you and your family, this is the class for you!

Trauma in the Addictive Family by Claudia Black Ph.D. Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 6901 E HWY 191 Frontage, Odessa, TX 79762

Reverberations of Trauma within the Addictive Family: A Day With Claudia Black

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, TX 79707

Come help out the lobby team at the Michael W. Smith Forever tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Anthus HealthTalks Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

Say goodbye to overwhelm + confusion regarding your family's health. It's time to feel empowered! Anthus' free monthly HealthTalks are here!

Health Talks Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

Say goodbye to overwhelm + confusion regarding your family's health. It's time to feel empowered, mama! Monthly Health Talks are here!