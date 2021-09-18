Live events on the horizon in Andrews
(ANDREWS, TX) Andrews has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Andrews:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707
If you've heard of functional medicine but are unsure how it can serve you and your family, this is the class for you!
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Address: 6901 E HWY 191 Frontage, Odessa, TX 79762
Reverberations of Trauma within the Addictive Family: A Day With Claudia Black
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, TX 79707
Come help out the lobby team at the Michael W. Smith Forever tour, and get to see some of the show for free!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707
Say goodbye to overwhelm + confusion regarding your family's health. It's time to feel empowered! Anthus' free monthly HealthTalks are here!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707
Say goodbye to overwhelm + confusion regarding your family's health. It's time to feel empowered, mama! Monthly Health Talks are here!
Comments / 0