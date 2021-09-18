What’s up Fort Bragg: Local events calendar

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Fort Bragg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Bragg:

Beginner Belly Dance Fusion Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

$10 pre-pay, $12 drop-in. Come invoke the Amazonian Fairy Goddess within!

GROWBIOINTENSIVE- Leadership in Sustainable Garden and Diet Design — VGFP Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: POB 487, 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd, Mendocino, CA

Ecology Action offers 9-Saturdays Summer Course Series Part 2 ( nine Saturdays, Aug 21-Oct 16, 2021 ) for individuals wishing to learn more about designing a complete diet and planning a...

Buti Yoga Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

Buti Yoga is a fusion of Tribal Dance, Plyometrics and Yoga. Come clear away stuck energy, revitalize the body, and reveal unshakable power and hidden confidence!



Circle Dance Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

in the Community Room. Circle Dance mixes traditional folk dances with new choreographies set to a variety of music both ancient and modern. Dances can be slow and meditative or lively and...

Young Frankenstein: Outdoor Cinema: Sponsored by Fathers+Daughters Cellars Mendocino, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 998 School St, mendocino, CA 95460

Young Frankenstein (1974), Mel Brooks’s ingenious parody of Mary Shelley’s classic gothic novel, under the stars at Friendship Park in Mendo