CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bragg, CA

What’s up Fort Bragg: Local events calendar

Fort Bragg Digest
Fort Bragg Digest
 6 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Fort Bragg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Bragg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VOFA_0c0KGkda00

Beginner Belly Dance Fusion

Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

$10 pre-pay, $12 drop-in. Come invoke the Amazonian Fairy Goddess within!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WH3pW_0c0KGkda00

GROWBIOINTENSIVE- Leadership in Sustainable Garden and Diet Design — VGFP

Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: POB 487, 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd, Mendocino, CA

Ecology Action offers 9-Saturdays Summer Course Series Part 2 ( nine Saturdays, Aug 21-Oct 16, 2021 ) for individuals wishing to learn more about designing a complete diet and planning a...

Learn More

Buti Yoga

Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

Buti Yoga is a fusion of Tribal Dance, Plyometrics and Yoga. Come clear away stuck energy, revitalize the body, and reveal unshakable power and hidden confidence!\n

Learn More

Circle Dance

Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

in the Community Room. Circle Dance mixes traditional folk dances with new choreographies set to a variety of music both ancient and modern. Dances can be slow and meditative or lively and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2afU_0c0KGkda00

Young Frankenstein: Outdoor Cinema: Sponsored by Fathers+Daughters Cellars

Mendocino, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 998 School St, mendocino, CA 95460

Young Frankenstein (1974), Mel Brooks’s ingenious parody of Mary Shelley’s classic gothic novel, under the stars at Friendship Park in Mendo

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Bragg, CA
Government
Mendocino, CA
Government
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Mel Brooks
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fort Bragg Digest

Fort Bragg Digest

Fort Bragg, CA
31
Followers
223
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Bragg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy