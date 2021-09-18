Forest events calendar

(FOREST, MS) Live events are coming to Forest.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Forest:

RAIN OR SHINE.....Multi-family indoor garage sale Morton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Lots of great items for sale! Home decor, household items, appliances, wall art, clothing, purses, jackets/coats and much more! Call/text 601-540-1593 for more info.

End of Summer Bash Pelahatchie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 143 Campground Rd, Pelahatchie, MS

Help us close out the summer with pool games, water wars, beach volleyball, watermelon socials, karaoke, yoga, and much more!

Open House: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 509 Susannah Dr Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 342167 in Mellomeade starts on Sun, Sep 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM CDT.

Michigan Big Girls' Skills Academy Pelahatchie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 Lockwood Ave, Pelahatchie, MS

Big Girls Skills Academy is for females 5'10 & taller who are interested in specific training to improve versatility and overall development.

The Second Annual Barnyard Bash Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 999 John Lee Road, Brandon, MS 39042

The 2nd Annual Barnyard Bash benefiting RideABILITY! 11:30 AM-6:00 PM - LIVE MUSIC--SILENT AUCTION--BOUNCY HOUSES--FOOD TRUCKS--AND MORE!