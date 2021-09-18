CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest, MS

Forest events calendar

Forest Updates
Forest Updates
 6 days ago

(FOREST, MS) Live events are coming to Forest.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Forest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45x0Ft_0c0KGjkr00

RAIN OR SHINE.....Multi-family indoor garage sale

Morton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Lots of great items for sale! Home decor, household items, appliances, wall art, clothing, purses, jackets/coats and much more! Call/text 601-540-1593 for more info.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgbCg_0c0KGjkr00

End of Summer Bash

Pelahatchie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 143 Campground Rd, Pelahatchie, MS

Help us close out the summer with pool games, water wars, beach volleyball, watermelon socials, karaoke, yoga, and much more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEXfW_0c0KGjkr00

Open House: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 509 Susannah Dr

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 342167 in Mellomeade starts on Sun, Sep 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM CDT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNTBg_0c0KGjkr00

Michigan Big Girls' Skills Academy

Pelahatchie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 Lockwood Ave, Pelahatchie, MS

Big Girls Skills Academy is for females 5'10 & taller who are interested in specific training to improve versatility and overall development.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEobH_0c0KGjkr00

The Second Annual Barnyard Bash

Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 999 John Lee Road, Brandon, MS 39042

The 2nd Annual Barnyard Bash benefiting RideABILITY! 11:30 AM-6:00 PM - LIVE MUSIC--SILENT AUCTION--BOUNCY HOUSES--FOOD TRUCKS--AND MORE!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Forest, MS
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Beach Volleyball#Live Events#Jackets
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Forest Updates

Forest Updates

Forest, MS
56
Followers
195
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forest Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy