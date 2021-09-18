What’s up Raymondville: Local events calendar

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Raymondville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Raymondville:

Friday Afternoon Fun: September 2021 Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:45 PM

Address: 410 76 Dr, Harlingen, TX

Drop in at the children's area any time from 3 to 4:45 on Friday afternoons for a variety of kids' crafts and activities. Each week is something new. -Sept 3 - A is for Alligator - come decorate...

MS Volleyball: Lady Trojans vs San Isidro San Perlita, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 13937 FM2209, San Perlita, TX

P.O. Box 37, San Perlita, TX 78590 span (956) 248-5250 span (956) 248-5561 or (956) 248-5301

Vela vs Coakley Football 8th Grade A/B Teams (@ HHS South) (Events) Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 S Palm Blvd, Harlingen, TX

Tuesday September 21, 2021: Event listing from Moises Vela Middle School: Tuesday, September 21 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Melody Perkins Astronema, Pink Galaxy Ranger Harlingen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 805 Dixieland Road, Harlingen, TX 78550

Come meet the Power Ranger in Space villain and the Power Rangers Galaxy Pink Heroine at Quinn Comics Harlingen ,The Flux Mcallen

Legally Blonde - The Musical Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 3217 Wilson Rd, Harlingen, TX

Based on the novel and the hit-movie of the same name, Legally Blonde: the Musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life...