CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raymondville, TX

What’s up Raymondville: Local events calendar

Raymondville Bulletin
Raymondville Bulletin
 6 days ago

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Raymondville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Raymondville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT7Om_0c0KGis800

Friday Afternoon Fun: September 2021

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:45 PM

Address: 410 76 Dr, Harlingen, TX

Drop in at the children's area any time from 3 to 4:45 on Friday afternoons for a variety of kids' crafts and activities. Each week is something new. -Sept 3 - A is for Alligator - come decorate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLvze_0c0KGis800

MS Volleyball: Lady Trojans vs San Isidro

San Perlita, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 13937 FM2209, San Perlita, TX

P.O. Box 37, San Perlita, TX 78590 span (956) 248-5250 span (956) 248-5561 or (956) 248-5301

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dE2X3_0c0KGis800

Vela vs Coakley Football 8th Grade A/B Teams (@ HHS South) (Events)

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 S Palm Blvd, Harlingen, TX

Tuesday September 21, 2021: Event listing from Moises Vela Middle School: Tuesday, September 21 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEJpS_0c0KGis800

Melody Perkins Astronema, Pink Galaxy Ranger

Harlingen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 805 Dixieland Road, Harlingen, TX 78550

Come meet the Power Ranger in Space villain and the Power Rangers Galaxy Pink Heroine at Quinn Comics Harlingen ,The Flux Mcallen

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOz1T_0c0KGis800

Legally Blonde - The Musical

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 3217 Wilson Rd, Harlingen, TX

Based on the novel and the hit-movie of the same name, Legally Blonde: the Musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
San Perlita, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Raymondville, TX
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#P O Box#Moises Vela Middle School#Quinn Comics Harlingen#The Flux Mcallen
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville, TX
35
Followers
213
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raymondville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy