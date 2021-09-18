Live events coming up in Winslow

(WINSLOW, AZ) Winslow is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winslow:

Navajo County Fair and Rodeo Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 404 E Hopi Dr, Holbrook, AZ

Navajo County Fair and Rodeo Celebrating 90 Years of Memories.Schedule of Events: Military Appreciation DayFree General Admission to all Veterans/Active Duty

“Encore Homol’ovi and Rock Art Ranch Pueblos and Petroglyphs Tour” Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: AZ-87, Winslow, AZ

TOUR FILLED – WAITING LIST On Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19, 2021, join Old Pueblo Archaeology Center’s “Encore Homol’ovi and Rock Art Ranch Pueblos and Petroglyphs Tour” with...

Leupp Flea Market Tabling Leupp, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Stop by and visit with us at the Leupp Flea Market this Saturday! We\'ll have petitions for you to sign to Stop Dark Money from our elections, as well as referenda petitions to undo some of the...