Middlefield, OH

Middlefield calendar: Coming events

Middlefield Daily
 6 days ago

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Middlefield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Middlefield:



Ice Cream Parent's Night Out - Sept. 18th

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 14999 White Rd, Middlefield, OH

Ice Cream Parents Night Out Saturday, Sept. 18th, 5-9pm Ages 4+ Do Your kiddos LOVE Ice Cream? Sign your kiddos up for our Ice Cream themed Parent's Night Out! We will be having a local Ice Cream...



Candidate Forum - Cardinal

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 16175 Almeda Dr, Middlefield, OH

LWV Geauga presents the Cardinal Candidate Forum for the November 2, 2021 General Election. Candidates for the following contested races have been invited to participate: Cardinal School Board...



2021 Sunday in June

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 14653 E Park St, Burton, OH

This year only...our ride is in September! A thrilling spin through the heart of Northeast Ohio’s Amish countryside, it is organized by cyclists for cyclists! Our 44th annual ride. Join over 800...



CCW COURSE $89

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 14855 N State Ave, Middlefield, OH

This course is required to obtain a Concealed Handgun Permit in Ohio. We recommend this course even if you don’t wish to obtain your permit or carry concealed but have, or plan on having, a weapon...



Fall Foliage Tour

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5488 Kinsman Rd, Middlefield, OH

Capture the Fall before it Leaves! Sunrise Farm and Gifts- Enjoy the fall flowers in bloom. Picking a mum is hard to do with so many beautiful colors to choose from. Visit their gift shop and...

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield, OH
With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

