Live events Cody — what’s coming up

(CODY, WY) Live events are lining up on the Cody calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cody:

Cody Club: Wyo Fish & Game Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1701 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Please join us Monday, September 20th at noon for a Cody Club Luncheon with our local Wyoming Game & Fish Department. This is the first Cody Club after our summer break! Large Carnivore Biologist...

Annual Art Walk - Downtown Cody — Rendezvous Royale Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us for an evening on the town for our Annual Art Walk! Browse our unique galleries and shops featuring artist demonstrations, music, special activities and experiences, and more downtown...

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 836 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

ART After School is a six week program for 3rd-5th grade students focusing on all parts of the creative process. We will include a little art history, art appreciation, a mindfulness activity and...

Hatha Yoga - All Levels (75 min) — Firefly Yoga and Wellness Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Address: 2206 A Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Move through a Hatha yoga class, with equal parts flow and stillness. Less instructor commentary and more energetic attunement. Poses held longer for a full body moving meditation practice. All...

Jonah Prill @ The Colonel Venue Lounge Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1328 Beck Ave, Cody, WY

Over a million people across the country and around the world were initially roped in by Jonah Prill’s country boy charm and simple way of life. But it’s this Casanova’s ability to infuse his...