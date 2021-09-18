Coming soon: Oskaloosa events

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Live events are coming to Oskaloosa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oskaloosa:

Statesmen Homecoming Weekend

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 W Trueblood Ave, Oskaloosa, IA

We look forward to welcoming our Statesmen Family back to campus for Homecoming! Planning is underway, but events are subject to change. Stay tuned to our website for up-to-date news surrounding...

Connection Group Dessert Social

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 815 2nd Ave E, Oskaloosa, IA

Join us for a Small Group dessert social! Get acquainted with people who are looking for a small group or to start one & hear from others who have been a part of a small group and how it's been...

55th Fall Festival

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 2211 Nelson Lane, Oskaloosa, IA

The Annual Fall Festival is the third weekend of September. More details coming soon.

Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Oskaloosa

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1800 N 3rd St #2, Oskaloosa, IA

On Thursday, September 23, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The proceeding will take place in the George Daily Community Auditorium at Oskaloosa High School...

The Mondeau Dukes - Rock Island Tap

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 206 Rock Island Ave, Oskaloosa, IA

The Mondeau Dukes - Rock Island Tap at Rock Island Tap, 206 Rock Island Ave, Oskaloosa, IA 52577, Oskaloosa, United States on Fri Sep 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm