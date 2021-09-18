CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

Coming soon: Kenai events

Kenai News Watch
Kenai News Watch
 6 days ago

(KENAI, AK) Kenai is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kenai area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TMH8_0c0KGcZm00

Harvest Moon Local Food Festival

Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 251 States Ave, Soldotna, AK

It's the Kenai Peninsula's biggest farmers market and local food celebration of the year, with kids' activities, demonstrations, live music, food trucks, pie baking contest and Fermentation Station!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdkrm_0c0KGcZm00

Farmers Fresh Market

Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 33955 Community College Dr, Soldotna, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 15 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation: Kenai Penninsula Food Bank Parking Lot, 33955 Community College Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEnwL_0c0KGcZm00

Snowshoe 5-Stand - Clay Target Shoot

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Two 50 Target 5-Stand Events, Registration is through: https://app.scorechaser.com/tournaments@f=eyJyZSI6InciLCJzbyI6InNkIiwic2QiOiJhIn0_ We will also be registering people at the gun club that day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZOhK_0c0KGcZm00

The Amazing Geo-Challenger on the Kenai

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 9711 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Provided by Challenger Learning Center of Alaska, in partnership with the Kenai Chamber of Commerce. The Amazing Geo-Challenge on the Kenai is an exciting way to get out and about with coworkers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aa6Bv_0c0KGcZm00

2021 Kenai River Marathon

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 11471 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Welcome to the Kenai River Marathon - We look forward to welcoming all our racers new and returning in 2021! Each year we hold a variety of races for all ages including: Full, Relay & Half...

