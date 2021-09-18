CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodward, OK

Woodward calendar: Coming events

Woodward Updates
 6 days ago

(WOODWARD, OK) Woodward has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Woodward area:

Annual Laverne Poker Run

Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 Jane Jayroe Blvd, Laverne, OK

1776 - 1996, Bi-Centennial Wagon Train Pilgrimage - Oklahoma Official Representatives This wagon train traveled 1,200 miles from Randlett, Oklahoma to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Ivan and Dorthy...

Vici, OK

Vici, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 620 Main St, Vici, OK

Ready for pond stocking in Vici, Oklahoma? Stock My Pond visits The B-Mart in Vici, Oklahoma. The truck will have channel cat, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, red ear...

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Main Street, Suite 1, Woodward, OK 73801

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

Buddy Bash! Parents Night Out

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1116 40th St, Woodward, OK

Our BUDDY BASH will be held at RYSE MMA on Friday, September 24th, 6:30 - 8:30 PM. Every RYSE Member that registers gets to bring a friend for FREE! This is a pizza party so dinner is taken care...

little sahara utv takeover

Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

April 29 – May 3. Meet, ride, rally, huck, and hang together. All the way on the left, flag zip tied to roof for shade. The 4 day event is full of family friendly FREE events. 2020 tour Fuelled...

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

With Woodward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

