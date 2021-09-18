Woodward calendar: Coming events

(WOODWARD, OK) Woodward has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Woodward area:

Annual Laverne Poker Run Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 Jane Jayroe Blvd, Laverne, OK

1776 - 1996, Bi-Centennial Wagon Train Pilgrimage - Oklahoma Official Representatives This wagon train traveled 1,200 miles from Randlett, Oklahoma to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Ivan and Dorthy...

Vici, OK Vici, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 620 Main St, Vici, OK

Ready for pond stocking in Vici, Oklahoma? Stock My Pond visits The B-Mart in Vici, Oklahoma. The truck will have channel cat, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, red ear...

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Main Street, Suite 1, Woodward, OK 73801

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

Buddy Bash! Parents Night Out Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1116 40th St, Woodward, OK

Our BUDDY BASH will be held at RYSE MMA on Friday, September 24th, 6:30 - 8:30 PM. Every RYSE Member that registers gets to bring a friend for FREE! This is a pizza party so dinner is taken care...

little sahara utv takeover Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

April 29 – May 3. Meet, ride, rally, huck, and hang together. All the way on the left, flag zip tied to roof for shade. The 4 day event is full of family friendly FREE events. 2020 tour Fuelled...