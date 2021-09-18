Coming soon: Monroe events

(MONROE, WI) Monroe is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroe:

Dead Henry at The Ware House! Monroe, WI

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: W5222 County KK, Monroe, WI

Get your groove on! Classic rock and blues at The Ware House!

2nd Annual Putting for Puppies Monroe, WI

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2205 21st St, Monroe, WI

Join us for our 2nd Annual Putting for Puppies golf outing. Particpants will get lunch on the course, fun prizes and on course games. All proceeds benefit the Green County Humane Society. $100 for...

Rock rebel junction Monroe, WI

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1404 13th St, Monroe, WI

safeTALK suicide prevention training - Monroe Monroe, WI

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

I'm attending Modern Community Events Southwestern Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership w/ safeTALK suicide prevention training - Monroe on Sep 28, 2021

Bill Rients Monroe, WI

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1128 17th Ave, Monroe, WI

Live music with Bill Rients. "I collect songs that I love, and I know you will love many of them too."