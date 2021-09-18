Coming soon: Monroe events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

Monroe Bulletin
Monroe Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MONROE, WI) Monroe is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRkQG_0c0KGaoK00

Dead Henry at The Ware House!

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: W5222 County KK, Monroe, WI

Get your groove on! Classic rock and blues at The Ware House!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrj7Z_0c0KGaoK00

2nd Annual Putting for Puppies

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2205 21st St, Monroe, WI

Join us for our 2nd Annual Putting for Puppies golf outing. Particpants will get lunch on the course, fun prizes and on course games. All proceeds benefit the Green County Humane Society. $100 for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cv1be_0c0KGaoK00

Rock rebel junction

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1404 13th St, Monroe, WI

Rock rebel junction hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Rock rebel junction, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5L56_0c0KGaoK00

safeTALK suicide prevention training - Monroe

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

I'm attending Modern Community Events Southwestern Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership w/ safeTALK suicide prevention training - Monroe on Sep 28, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYoBr_0c0KGaoK00

Bill Rients

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1128 17th Ave, Monroe, WI

Live music with Bill Rients. "I collect songs that I love, and I know you will love many of them too."

