Mesquite, NV

Mesquite calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(MESQUITE, NV) Live events are lining up on the Mesquite calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mesquite:

STEAM Activities for Kids

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Participate each week in a fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, or Math activity! Geared towards school-age children (grades K-5).

Movie Matinee for Adults

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Watch a movie (new releases or classics) projected onto our large drop-down screen!

Storytime for ages 0-5 years

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for a themed story and craft that builds early literacy skills and help children develop a love for reading! For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.Attendance is limited to 20 people.

"You're the Star!" KARAOKE

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

“You’re the Star!” KARAOKE. "Mad Mikes Pub” Food & Beverages 6-10 pm, with Gayle Louise. 560-522 W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite, NV 89027, (725) 225-1613.

Matting and Framing - Lecture by Jake Noll, TJ Custom Mats & Frames

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 15 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

$25.00/VVAA members $35.00/non-members Register Here: https://bit.ly/3suZUmX Learn all about Matting and Framing at an informative lecture held in the classroom next door to the art gallery. Jake...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Pub#Nv Watch#Nv Join#Nv 89027#Vvaa
Mesquite, NV
With Mesquite News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

