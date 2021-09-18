CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Live events coming up in Winfield

 6 days ago

(WINFIELD, KS) Live events are coming to Winfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winfield:

2021 MAD Nostalgia Car Show

Geuda Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Geuda Springs Rd, Geuda Springs, KS

2021 MAD Nostalgia Car Show is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 MAD Nostalgia Car Show, join Facebook today.

Book Discussion: Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 605 College St, Winfield, KS

Join us in late September to talk about this short (222 pages) book that's been called "earthly, magical, and utterly charming." The number one bestseller in Mexico and America for almost two...

Chamber Coffee hosted by United Ways of the Plains

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 123 E 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

Stop by to network with other members, enjoy coffee & donuts, and hear from this month's sponsor - United Way of the Plains.

Steelwind - Winfield 2021

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 1105 W 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

Steelwind - Winfield 2021 at Walnut Valley Festival, 918 Main St, Winfield, KS 67156, Winfield, United States on Thu Sep 16 2021 at 01:00 pm to Sun Sep 19 2021 at 08:00 am

Race Week 2.0 Day 4 Sept. 22nd

Geuda Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Geuda Springs Rd, Geuda Springs, KS

Race Week 2.0 2021 Race Day 4 Spectator gates 12pm Track hot 3-10pm Spectators $15 Kids 12 and under FREE

Learn More

Variety

Just for Laughs, Moontower Comedy Festival Launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin

Just for Laughs is partnering with Moontower Comedy Festival to launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, scheduled to take place April 2022 in Texas. The event is produced by Paramount Theatre. The event combines the leading comedy presence of Just For Laughs with the intimate feel of the Moontower Comedy Festival in hopes of creating an inimitable night of comedy and culture for Austin, a city that is no stranger to hosting large cultural events as annual host of South by Southwest and the Grand Prix. While Just for Laughs has been crucial in bringing live comedy to the mainstream, the...
FESTIVAL
Winfield, KS
ABOUT

With Winfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

