Glenwood Springs, CO

Coming soon: Glenwood Springs events

Glenwood Springs Voice
Glenwood Springs Voice
 6 days ago

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glenwood Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44p6Jf_0c0KGWEI00

BREAKING INTO THEATRE

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1402 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

This class is for 10 – 15-year-olds. If your child is interested in the performing arts, this is the class for them! Students will learn through various exercises ranging from improv games to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12t4nM_0c0KGWEI00

Colorado Basin Roundtable Meeting

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Wulfsohn Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO

The Colorado Basin Roundtable, along with eight other Basin Roundtables and the Inter Basin Compact Committee (IBCC) were created by the Colorado Legislature “TO FACILITATE CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wv17L_0c0KGWEI00

Energetic Alignment Mindfulness Series (18+)

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 815 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Join author and mindfulness coach, Jessica Barnum in a mindfulness workshop series through the months of August and September at our Carbondale or Glenwood Spring Branch Libraries. Glenwood...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06c9YQ_0c0KGWEI00

Parents Know BEST Tour - Colorado BEST Candidate Academy

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Join BEST and our Colorado Partners for a school board candidate training s﻿ession!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tBhl_0c0KGWEI00

Beginner Fencing Class Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:15 PM

Address: 601 E 6th St, Glenwood Springs, CO

Join Roaring Fork Fencers Club and Glenwood Rec for a month-long beginner fencing class. No experience is required and clean, safe, and sanitized equipment is provided. Over four sessions...

Learn More

