CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake calendar: Events coming up

Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 6 days ago

(RICE LAKE, WI) Rice Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rice Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC9nH_0c0KGUSq00

Autumn Stroll & Picnic in the Park

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 East South Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868

You are invited! Join us for a leisurely walk along moon lake followed by a picnic featuring Louie's finer meats brats and hot dogs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nywpH_0c0KGUSq00

Magic the Gathering: Sealed Prerelease - Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 N Main St, Rice Lake, WI

$25 Entry 3 Rounds Sealed 2 Packs Per Win! >> WHAT IS PRERELEASE? << Prerelease is your very first chance to play with the cards from a brand-new set. A week before the set is released, you can...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqYTk_0c0KGUSq00

TUNE-UP SPIEL — USA CURLING

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 912 S Wisconsin Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Tune-Up Spiel - USA Curling at Rice Lake Curling Club on Sep 24th, 12:00pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2LlN_0c0KGUSq00

BOGO Lanes @ Fireline Shooting & Training Center

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Everyone loves a BOGO! Buy One, Get One FREE lanes ALL DAY! Every Thursday Required Equipment: Ear Protection Eye Protection * BOGO Lane is limited to one free shared lane, two people shoot for...

Learn More

Intro to Handguns

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Intro to Handguns Hosted By Fireline Shooting & Training Center. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Rice Lake., Course Fee: $65Introduction to Pistol Shooting is designed...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Rice Lake, WI
Rice Lake, WI
Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice Lake Curling Club#Pistol Shooting
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake, WI
53
Followers
234
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy