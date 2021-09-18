Rice Lake calendar: Events coming up

(RICE LAKE, WI) Rice Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rice Lake area:

Autumn Stroll & Picnic in the Park Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 East South Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868

You are invited! Join us for a leisurely walk along moon lake followed by a picnic featuring Louie's finer meats brats and hot dogs.

Magic the Gathering: Sealed Prerelease - Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 N Main St, Rice Lake, WI

$25 Entry 3 Rounds Sealed 2 Packs Per Win! >> WHAT IS PRERELEASE? << Prerelease is your very first chance to play with the cards from a brand-new set. A week before the set is released, you can...

TUNE-UP SPIEL — USA CURLING Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 912 S Wisconsin Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Tune-Up Spiel - USA Curling at Rice Lake Curling Club on Sep 24th, 12:00pm

BOGO Lanes @ Fireline Shooting & Training Center Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Everyone loves a BOGO! Buy One, Get One FREE lanes ALL DAY! Every Thursday Required Equipment: Ear Protection Eye Protection * BOGO Lane is limited to one free shared lane, two people shoot for...

Intro to Handguns Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Intro to Handguns Hosted By Fireline Shooting & Training Center. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Rice Lake., Course Fee: $65Introduction to Pistol Shooting is designed...