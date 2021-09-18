Live events Clearlake — what’s coming up

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Clearlake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clearlake area:

The RJP (Rural Jazz Project) — Saw Shop Public House Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 3825 Main St, Kelseyville, CA

The RJP, anchored by keyboardist Tom Aiken and bassist Steve Baird, seeks the artistry of song and improvisation projected onto may kinds of music. Featuring a cross section of local musicians...

Auction Guide Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 5625 Gaddy Ln, Kelseyville, CA

This year’s auction will be held September 18, 2021, 5-10pm, at Chacewater Winery & Olive Mill

Open House: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at 9409 Tenaya Way Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Open House for MLS# LC21198595 in Kelseyville starts on Sat, Sep 18, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT.

Tex Pistols at Riviera Hills Restaurant & Lounge Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10200 Fairway Dr, Kelseyville, CA

Call (707) 277-7575 or message us to reserve a table.

Six Sigma Ranch to Table Dinner Lower Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 13372 Spruce Grove Rd, Lower Lake, CA

Ranch to Table Dinner featuring Six Sigma meats and wines. 4 courses. $95 for club members and $125 for non-club members