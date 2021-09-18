Decatur events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TX

 6 days ago

(DECATUR, TX) Decatur has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSqmY_0c0KGShO00

Hunter's Education Course - Oct 24

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX

Hunters Education Course September 19, 2021 2:00p-6:00p REGISTER HERE FOR SEPT 19TH:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztKlT_0c0KGShO00

Vintage Market Days of Denton

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 309 Co Rd 4228, Decatur, TX

Welcome to the Vintage Market Days of the Denton/Ft. We would love to see you and connect with you at our next event. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original...

LTC Class

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX

09/18/2021 @ 8:00 am - 2:00 pm - The License to Carry Class at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds is accepting registration NOW for our September class! When: September 18, 2021 8am - 2pm WHERE Fossil...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gewaI_0c0KGShO00

FHC Youth — FATHER'S HOUSE CHURCH

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 4337 US-380, Decatur, TX

Join us Suday Nights at 6 pm in the youth room as we dive deep in the word and have fun with our friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Zcof_0c0KGShO00

7th Annual Shooting For a Cure to MS Sporting Clay Shoot Tournament

Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7282 Farm to Market 51, Decatur, TX 76234

Sporting Clay Shoot tournament to raise funds for medical research to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

