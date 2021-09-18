CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, TN

Covington calendar: Events coming up

Covington Digest
Covington Digest
 6 days ago

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are coming to Covington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HiBx_0c0KGRof00

DIGGING FOR ROOTS: Discovering Your "Lost" Ancestors

Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 751 Bert Johnston Ave, Covington, TN

Digging for Roots: Discovering Your "Lost" Ancestors A 6-week course held Monday evenings 6:30 - 9pm, beginning Sept 20 thru Oct 25, 2021. Course cost is $85 for Museum and Friends of the TCPL...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOocf_0c0KGRof00

Open House @ 468 KIMBERLY, Atoka - Sun Sep 19 2021

Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Browse 62 homes for sale in 38004, Atoka. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457qn0_0c0KGRof00

MAHS Varsity Football @ Brighton

Brighton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Brighton (TN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (Memphis, TN) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebAzS_0c0KGRof00

26th Annual Heritage Festival

Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 W Liberty Ave, Covington, TN

Celebrate the 26th Annual Heritage Festival in Tipton County. Festivities kick off Thursday with a farm-to-table dinner and continue Friday with a reception at the Tipton County Museum and movie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OljT8_0c0KGRof00

Covington High School Class of 2011- Ten Year Reunion

Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 West Washington Avenue, Covington, TN 38019

Welcome back CHS 2011 Alumni! What better time to celebrate 10 years than during Homecoming? Let's remind them why our class is the best!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atoka, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Brighton, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Covington, TN
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Covington Digest

Covington Digest

Covington, TN
45
Followers
206
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy