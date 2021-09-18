What’s up Elberton: Local events calendar

(ELBERTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Elberton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elberton:

ESTATE ITEMS AUCTION Iva, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 358 Goss Scott Rd, Iva, SC

Browse unique items for sale online from Bob Stutler's Auction. Shop on Invaluable to search by category, price and more to find what you love.

Spyderdyne Presents - The Transubstantiation of Soul Tour Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1031 Guidestone Rd NW, Elberton, GA

Spyderdyne Presents The Transubstantiation of Soul Tour Summer 2021 A series of "Destination" Live Streaming events featuring the amazing and talented artists that we are so fortunate to work...

Strong and Lovely Conference Comer, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 495 Cedar Grove Church Rd, Comer, GA

Annual women's Conference is approaching us! There will be a guest speaker, worship, devotion, and food. ••• Would you like to join? DM us for ticket details! They are free, but spaces are...

Going Beyond Simulcast Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 1128 Calhoun Falls Hwy, Elberton, GA

At the Going Beyond Simulcast, you won’t find sugar-coated truths or half-hearted declarations; instead you’ll experience: + Whole-hearted teaching to inspire and challenge you to step into God’s...

Iva Farmers Market Iva, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October 2021Fridays, and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location: 723 East Front Street