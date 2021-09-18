CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxley, GA

Live events Baxley — what’s coming up

Baxley Voice
 6 days ago

(BAXLEY, GA) Baxley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baxley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCxSg_0c0KGHEd00

GCA Region Round Up Regions 10-12

Lyons, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 133 Old Hwy 46, Lyons, GA

Join us for our GCA Round Up in Regions 10-12 - September 23rd at 7:00 pm at Southern Livestock in Oak Park, GA🤠 Chattahoochee, Marion, Stewart, Webster, Schley, Sumter, Quitman, Randolph...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUruX_0c0KGHEd00

NA Meetings

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Hazlehurst is a city in and the county seat of Jeff Davis County, Georgia. The NA community has aided many people dealing with drug addiction, including residents of Hazlehurst, since its...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Vv3Y_0c0KGHEd00

South Georgia Food & Wine Festival -Caylee Hammack Featuring Kylie Morgan

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Hinson Street, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Caylee Hammack featuring Kylie Morgan - Hinson Street Hazlehurst GA Concert begins at 8:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYuKU_0c0KGHEd00

Vidalia Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Vidalia, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Vidalia, GA 30474

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Vidalia-area adults ages 18+)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6hXZ_0c0KGHEd00

Free Food Giveaway

Jesup, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1810 S Palm St, Jesup, GA

FREE FOOD Giveaway Wednesday, September 22 from 10AM-12Noon located at 1810 South Palm Street in Jesup, GA. Turning Point Worship Center Meats, sides, & more!

Learn More

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
Baxley Voice

Baxley, GA
With Baxley Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

