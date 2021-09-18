Live events Baxley — what’s coming up
(BAXLEY, GA) Baxley has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baxley:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 133 Old Hwy 46, Lyons, GA
Join us for our GCA Round Up in Regions 10-12 - September 23rd at 7:00 pm at Southern Livestock in Oak Park, GA🤠 Chattahoochee, Marion, Stewart, Webster, Schley, Sumter, Quitman, Randolph...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Hazlehurst is a city in and the county seat of Jeff Davis County, Georgia. The NA community has aided many people dealing with drug addiction, including residents of Hazlehurst, since its...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: Hinson Street, Hazlehurst, GA 31539
Caylee Hammack featuring Kylie Morgan - Hinson Street Hazlehurst GA Concert begins at 8:00 PM
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: Couple.com, Vidalia, GA 30474
Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Vidalia-area adults ages 18+)
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 1810 S Palm St, Jesup, GA
FREE FOOD Giveaway Wednesday, September 22 from 10AM-12Noon located at 1810 South Palm Street in Jesup, GA. Turning Point Worship Center Meats, sides, & more!
