Coming soon: North Adams events

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Live events are lining up on the North Adams calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Adams:

Round 3 of the BRO-MX SxS/ATV Sprint Series! North Adams, MA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1190 S State St, North Adams, MA

Yemi Alade North Adams, MA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Yemi Alade live In Concert (Empress Tour) North Adams, MA Find a place to stay

Comedian Eddie Pepitone North Adams, MA

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Union St, North Adams, MA

Few comedians working today channel the power of the rant better than Eddie Pepitone.

Watkins Family Hour North Adams, MA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

With her captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting, Sarah Jarosz has emerged as one of the most compelling musicians of her generation. A 3-time Grammy Award-winn...

Art Vending North Adams: ArtWeek North Adams, MA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Berkshire artists are offering Art Vending North Adams, a vending machine filled with art by North Adams Artists in Courtyard A at Mass MoCA, throughout ArtWeek Berkshires.