Live events on the horizon in Detroit Lakes

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Live events are lining up on the Detroit Lakes calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit Lakes:

MN Permit to Carry Class Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1042 US-59, Detroit Lakes, MN

All levels, Beginners through advanced are welcome to join us for Training and Certification with Kinetic Defense Training L.L.C. This class will be held in person wearing masks. Learn the Basics...

Becker/Clay Farmers Union Convention Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 19389 Frontage Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN

Join members of Farmers Union from Becker and Clay counties for their annual county convention. Debate resolutions, elect officers and elect delegates to state convention.

Fire & Ice Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 7259, 24591 Co Hwy 22, Detroit Lakes, MN

OUR ANNUAL EVENT IS BACK! Proceeds support patients with cancer in our community. Call Cara Frank at (218) 847-0867 to learn more. SILENT AUCTION & RAFFLE GOURMET CUISINE CASH BAR Fire & Ice is...

Last Aquatic Plant Pickup – Week of Sept 27th Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 Holmes St W UNIT 201, Detroit Lakes, MN

Place aquatic vegetation piles roadside by SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH for pickup Monday, Sept 27th thru Wednesday Sept, 29th. Please do not place any vegetation near the road after that time.



Library Club: Community Needs Assessment presentation Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Open to all, this month we will feature local youth musician Aiden Blom. Aiden is a pianist and will share a couple of piano pieces, including an original composition. He also has Chromesthesia...