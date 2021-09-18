CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Jasper events calendar

Jasper News Flash
 6 days ago

(JASPER, TX) Live events are lining up on the Jasper calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jasper area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruUkh_0c0KGBwH00

Cruise'n Silsbee 2021

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

****21st Annual Cruise’n Silsbee**** -Annual Car Show will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 (8am-4pm) – “Meet and Greet” will be Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7pm with live DJ -Food vendors and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K88BV_0c0KGBwH00

Quarterly Business Meeting

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

All members are encouraged to join us for this meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdmEB_0c0KGBwH00

Celebration of life

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 909 N Magnolia St, Woodville, TX

Here is Maria Findley’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Maria Findley (Woodville, Texas), who passed away on September...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkDfg_0c0KGBwH00

Grand Opening

Buna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1128 Co Rd 713, Buna, TX

We are so excited to announce we will be setting up for the grand opening of Copper Bullet Lodge in Buna, TX! The original Wagon will be stationed at Copper Bullet Lodge while the newer, larger...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XSek_0c0KGBwH00

Passion For His Presence 2021

Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2012 N Margaret Ave, Kirbyville, TX

PASSION FOR HIS PRESENCE 2021 12 hours of continuous worship to Jesus! 9 AM - 9 PM Celebrating JHOP turning 9 Years Old! Let the SONG arise! He is worthy! Jasper House of Prayer is a region-wide...

Jasper News Flash

Jasper, TX
