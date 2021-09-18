Eufaula calendar: Coming events

(EUFAULA, AL) Eufaula has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eufaula:

28th Annual Indian Summer Arts and Crafts Festival Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 333 E Broad St, Eufaula, AL

Oct 14-15, Eufaula 28th Annual Indian Summer Arts and Crafts Festival 334-687-6664. www.eufaula-barbourchamber.com. Free admission. Seth Lore and Irwinton Historic District, East Broad St.--The...

Bullock County Farmers Market Union Springs, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:June - November, 2021Wednesdays and Fridays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: 204 Baskin Street Union Springs

11:00am Worship Service Fort Mitchell, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 944 Alabama 165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856

Please register to join us for 11am worship service each Sunday morning. Please select a ticket for each member of your household.

Let’s ParTea Fort Benning, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 180 Kessler Drive, Fort Benning, GA 31905

Event will benefit Upsilon Chapter’s Give Back to Families Holiday Fundraiser.

Smokin Rides Car Show Fort Mitchell, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 868 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, AL

Guys and Gals. We are one month away from this. Bring your classic, modern, modded out, garage build, moms mini van. Lots of great giveaways, food, music, and