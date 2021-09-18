CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eufaula, AL

Eufaula calendar: Coming events

Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 6 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) Eufaula has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eufaula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq9Y2_0c0KG8NL00

28th Annual Indian Summer Arts and Crafts Festival

Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 333 E Broad St, Eufaula, AL

Oct 14-15, Eufaula 28th Annual Indian Summer Arts and Crafts Festival 334-687-6664. www.eufaula-barbourchamber.com. Free admission. Seth Lore and Irwinton Historic District, East Broad St.--The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3K6W_0c0KG8NL00

Bullock County Farmers Market

Union Springs, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:June - November, 2021Wednesdays and Fridays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: 204 Baskin Street Union Springs

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cv7Vy_0c0KG8NL00

11:00am Worship Service

Fort Mitchell, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 944 Alabama 165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856

Please register to join us for 11am worship service each Sunday morning. Please select a ticket for each member of your household.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwyM6_0c0KG8NL00

Let’s ParTea

Fort Benning, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 180 Kessler Drive, Fort Benning, GA 31905

Event will benefit Upsilon Chapter’s Give Back to Families Holiday Fundraiser.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bbx6W_0c0KG8NL00

Smokin Rides Car Show

Fort Mitchell, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 868 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, AL

Guys and Gals. We are one month away from this. Bring your classic, modern, modded out, garage build, moms mini van. Lots of great giveaways, food, music, and

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Eufaula, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Fort Mitchell, AL
Local
Alabama Society
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Oct#Upsilon Chapter#Al Guys
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Eufaula Times

Eufaula Times

Eufaula, AL
73
Followers
226
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy