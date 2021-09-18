CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Pryor calendar: What's coming up

Pryor News Beat
 6 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) Live events are coming to Pryor.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pryor:

Chouteau Day

Salina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 E Ferry St, Salina, OK

In 1796 Jean Pierre Chouteau established the first trading junction of the Grand/Neosho River and Saline Creek, near the community that is today Salina. Take a step back in time and celebrate the...

William Clark Green

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

A festival for the outlaw in all of us, just 18 miles east of our campground.

Pryor Boohaha: Halloween Fest

Pryor, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 724 East 530 Road, Pryor, OK 74361

FREE Admission for all ages. Games, Candy, Prizes, Vendors, Live Music, Hayrides & MORE! Buy Hayride Tickets Now, Limited seating!

Rocklahoma 2021

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 1421 W E0450 Rd, Pryor, OK

Rocklahoma Returns! Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Rock will go down Labor Day Weekend 2021. Friday, September 3, Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 2021 experience the biggest...

CFPC Box Bash 2021

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

It’s Back!!! It’s time for a friendly in-house competition! CFPC Box Bash is for members only. You will be competing as a team! Your partner will be assigned to you the morning of the competition...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pryor News Beat

Pryor, OK
ABOUT

With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

