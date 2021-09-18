Coming soon: Pierre events

(PIERRE, SD) Live events are lining up on the Pierre calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pierre:

Side Hustle Accelerator Masterclass — Pierre Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 410 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Learn The Top Side-Hustle Secrets To Effectively Finding, Launching and Monetizing Your Side Hustle and Taking It To The Next Level About this Event Learn The Top Side-Hustle Secrets To...

Soil Exhibit Opening Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Join us to celebrate the grand opening of our soil exhibit! The Exhibit features a informational soil mural, Interactive Kiosks and a soil crawl through! There will be a Ribbon Cutting at 5:30...

Moose Lodge Cornhole Tourney Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Saturday, September 25th! Kickoff to winter league and Monday’s at the Moose! Bring a partner or get ahold of me beforehand and I’ll help you find one. Two separate divisions so all skill levels...

Horse Nations Indian Relay Races Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

Tickets: $20 Advance tickets and sponsorships available on web site: horsenationsindianrelay.com Contact: Diana 307-752-8101 Fort Pierre, SD Sioux Nation Challenge – September 18th, 19th

Sustaining the Legacy (2021-2022) @ Pierre (MC-02284) Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 920 West Sioux Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

Join SDSU Extension and industry professionals for a 2-day Estate Planning and Farm Succession Conference in Pierre.