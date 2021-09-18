Coming soon: Jennings events

(JENNINGS, LA) Jennings has a full slate of live events coming up.

Welsh Storytime Welsh, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 301 S Sarah St, Welsh, LA

Come enjoy snacks, songs, games, crafts, & snacks with us. Fun for kids ages 6 & under.

Cajun Sponsors Event (Crowley) Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 157 Par Rd 6-53, Crowley, LA

Cajun Sponsors Event (Crowley)LSU Ag Center6:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Cajun LA0012@ducks.org

CIS Crowley: Free ABI Screening (9.28) Crowley, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1325 Wright Ave, Suite K, Crowley, LA 70526

September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month. To celebrate, CIS Crowley is hosting free ABI screenings on Tuesday, September 28th.

LDWF's Traveling "Whooping Crane" Display Basile, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3036 E Stagg Ave, Basile, LA

How do you “measure up” to a Louisiana whooping crane? Find out by visiting our traveling library display, which includes an “actual size” photo of one of these majestic birds. (Spoiler alert...

Morning Service (9:00 AM) Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 19326 Crowley Eunice Hwy #0803, Crowley, LA

Join us live at 9:00am and 11:00am every Sunday for our worship service.