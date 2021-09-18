CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jennings, LA

Coming soon: Jennings events

Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 6 days ago

(JENNINGS, LA) Jennings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jennings area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InnJj_0c0KG3xi00

Welsh Storytime

Welsh, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 301 S Sarah St, Welsh, LA

Come enjoy snacks, songs, games, crafts, & snacks with us. Fun for kids ages 6 & under.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClPFE_0c0KG3xi00

Cajun Sponsors Event (Crowley)

Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 157 Par Rd 6-53, Crowley, LA

Cajun Sponsors Event (Crowley)LSU Ag Center6:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Cajun LA0012@ducks.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Cj1p_0c0KG3xi00

CIS Crowley: Free ABI Screening (9.28)

Crowley, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1325 Wright Ave, Suite K, Crowley, LA 70526

September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month. To celebrate, CIS Crowley is hosting free ABI screenings on Tuesday, September 28th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDN6J_0c0KG3xi00

LDWF's Traveling "Whooping Crane" Display

Basile, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3036 E Stagg Ave, Basile, LA

How do you “measure up” to a Louisiana whooping crane? Find out by visiting our traveling library display, which includes an “actual size” photo of one of these majestic birds. (Spoiler alert...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJq3h_0c0KG3xi00

Morning Service (9:00 AM)

Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 19326 Crowley Eunice Hwy #0803, Crowley, LA

Join us live at 9:00am and 11:00am every Sunday for our worship service.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jennings, LA
City
Welsh, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Basile, LA
Jennings, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Come#Lsu Ag#Abi#La Join
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Jennings Times

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
77
Followers
226
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy