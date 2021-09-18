Ogdensburg calendar: Events coming up

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Ogdensburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogdensburg:

Grow & Tell Kitchen Demo: Poppa’s Garlic with Rose Rivezzi Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 53 Main St, Canton, NY

Grow & Tell Kitchen Demo: Poppa’s Garlic with Rose Rivezzi At The TAUNY kitchen Suggested donation $5 Join us in the TAUNY kitchen as Rose Rivezzi of Big Spoon Kitchen (Potsdam, NY) shares family...

Wool and Water Exhibit Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 53 Main St, Canton, NY

Wool and Water New exhibit in the upper level gallery, September 8 - 25, 2021 Brought to us by Scientist Michale Glennon, Wool and Water is a data art project that blends fiber art with scientific...

World Cuisine Info Session Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 23 Romoda Dr, Canton, NY

The Department of World Languages, Cultures invites you to learn about our programs and meet fellow students and faculty ... while tasting snacks and bites from around the World. During our open...

NoizAftr9 @ Nigs II Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:45 PM

Address: 803 State St, Ogdensburg, NY

NoizAftr9 debut's at Nig 2 tavern getting your dancing shoes ready!

SUNY Canton Truck Pull Fundraiser Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 34 Cornell Dr, Canton, NY

Help raise funds for our North Country community! Grab a group of 10 people and pull a 55,000 lbs. semi-truck, top 3 fastest times win prizes! Competition costs are $50 per person. Click here to...