Live events Lake Geneva — what’s coming up

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Lake Geneva has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Geneva area:

3- Day Women's Getaway - An Affordable & Awesome Escape in Lake Geneva Wis Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Offering these since 1995. These getaways are simply about being with other fun women and enjoying a weekend together! Buy 2 get 1 free.

Pressed Flower Bookmarks Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1787 Walworth Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Join us for the fall version of pressed flower bookmarks.

Open Mic - Every Thursday at House of Music Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

It’s an open mic! It’s an open jam! It’s an open stage for all music lovers, held in Studio G at Lake Geneva House of Music.

Bottles for The Big Barn Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 617 W Main St, Lake Geneva, WI

Fontana Triathlon Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Fontana Triathlon takes place September 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread