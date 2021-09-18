CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

Live events Lake Geneva — what’s coming up

Lake Geneva Times
Lake Geneva Times
 6 days ago

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Lake Geneva has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Geneva area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vq16Y_0c0KG1CG00

3- Day Women's Getaway - An Affordable & Awesome Escape in Lake Geneva Wis

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Offering these since 1995. These getaways are simply about being with other fun women and enjoying a weekend together! Buy 2 get 1 free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNnqA_0c0KG1CG00

Pressed Flower Bookmarks

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1787 Walworth Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Join us for the fall version of pressed flower bookmarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gpqN_0c0KG1CG00

Open Mic - Every Thursday at House of Music

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

It’s an open mic! It’s an open jam! It’s an open stage for all music lovers, held in Studio G at Lake Geneva House of Music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vp8As_0c0KG1CG00

Bottles for The Big Barn

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 617 W Main St, Lake Geneva, WI

Bottles for The Big Barn is on Facebook. To connect with Bottles for The Big Barn, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ec2pE_0c0KG1CG00

Fontana Triathlon

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Fontana Triathlon takes place September 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

ABOUT

With Lake Geneva Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

