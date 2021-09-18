Live events Vidalia — what’s coming up
(VIDALIA, GA) Vidalia is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Vidalia area:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: Couple.com, Vidalia, GA 30474
Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Vidalia-area adults ages 18+)
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Address: 107 East 2nd St., Vidalia, GA 30474
Our annual community Christmas program promises not to disappoint by providing you a sensational fresh merriment for the entire family!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 122 Church St, Vidalia, GA
The Animated Painting Concert Experience Patchouli & Terra Guitarra is the #1 Charting International Guitar duo Awarded “2017 Best Instrumental Album of the Year” with 22 CDs and 4,500 shows in...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 133 Old Hwy 46, Lyons, GA
Join us for our GCA Round Up in Regions 10-12 - September 23rd at 7:00 pm at Southern Livestock in Oak Park, GA🤠 Chattahoochee, Marion, Stewart, Webster, Schley, Sumter, Quitman, Randolph...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 93 Collins St, Hazlehurst, GA
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Southern Georgia XC Championship, hosted by Jeff Davis in Hazlehurst GA. Starting Thursday, September 23rd.
