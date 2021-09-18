Live events coming up in Arkadelphia

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Arkadelphia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Arkadelphia area:

Marca MP Malvern, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 26260 AR-84, Malvern, AR

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Marca Mp En Arkansas at Whiskey Rodeo Arena in Malvern, AR, United States Of America on Sat, 18, Sep, 2021 on GigsGuide.

Explore Ouachita! Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 410 Ouachita St, Arkadelphia, AR

Explore Ouachita! High school juniors and seniors are invited to experience life as a Ouachita student by attending classes and visiting with current students and faculty members. Call Ouachita...

Clark County Farmers Market Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7AM - NoonLocation:Arkadelphia Central Park on 10th Street (Highway 67 and 7) on

Baseball at Henderson State University Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1100 Henderson St, Arkadelphia, AR

NPC baseball will play a fall exhibition game at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, AR on Saturday, September 18 at 12 p.m. You may also like the following events from Nighthawk Athletics

Faith in Policing 2022 Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1831 Amity Road, Hot Springs, AR 71913

A conference for Christian police officers, by police officers, only for police officers, spouses, and chaplains. Matthew 5:9.