Magnolia events coming up

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

Tree Scavenger Hunt El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1506 Mt Holly Rd, El Dorado, AR

What is a Taxodium distichum? Where is the Liriodendron tulipifera? Explore the arboretum with a scavenger hunt and a park interpreter from the Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources, as we discover...

Live Music w/ Age of Man @ Three Birds Brewing El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1805 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Come enjoy live music at Three Birds with Age of Man. The show starts at 7pm.

Cruisin' Against Bruisin' Magnolia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1823 E North St, Magnolia, AR

Cruisin' Against Bruisin' is on Facebook. To connect with Cruisin' Against Bruisin', join Facebook today.

69th Annual Springhill PRCA Rodeo Springhill, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1101 Machen Dr, Springhill, LA

The Springhill PRCA Rodeo kicks off Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM. There will be different cowboys and cowgirls in the PRCA competing each night. Great concessions, beer and margaritas will...

Free Prostate Cancer Screening in partnership with AR Prostate Cancer Foundation El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2305 Champagnolle Rd R, El Dorado, AR

Free Prostate Cancer Screening in partnership with AR Prostate Cancer Foundation. Screening is a simple blood draw! For men ages 45 to 75. Learn about the risks of prostate cancer screening and...