CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia, AR

Magnolia events coming up

Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yncQ_0c0KFymj00

Tree Scavenger Hunt

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1506 Mt Holly Rd, El Dorado, AR

What is a Taxodium distichum? Where is the Liriodendron tulipifera? Explore the arboretum with a scavenger hunt and a park interpreter from the Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources, as we discover...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fzDg_0c0KFymj00

Live Music w/ Age of Man @ Three Birds Brewing

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1805 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Come enjoy live music at Three Birds with Age of Man. The show starts at 7pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2yoH_0c0KFymj00

Cruisin' Against Bruisin'

Magnolia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1823 E North St, Magnolia, AR

Cruisin' Against Bruisin' is on Facebook. To connect with Cruisin' Against Bruisin', join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5vjg_0c0KFymj00

69th Annual Springhill PRCA Rodeo

Springhill, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1101 Machen Dr, Springhill, LA

The Springhill PRCA Rodeo kicks off Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM. There will be different cowboys and cowgirls in the PRCA competing each night. Great concessions, beer and margaritas will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOI72_0c0KFymj00

Free Prostate Cancer Screening in partnership with AR Prostate Cancer Foundation

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2305 Champagnolle Rd R, El Dorado, AR

Free Prostate Cancer Screening in partnership with AR Prostate Cancer Foundation. Screening is a simple blood draw! For men ages 45 to 75. Learn about the risks of prostate cancer screening and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Magnolia, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Magnolia, AR
Government
El Dorado, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Museum#Ar Come#Ar Cruisin
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia, AR
75
Followers
233
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Magnolia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy