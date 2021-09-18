CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Perryville events coming up

Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 6 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Perryville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Perryville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMaLo_0c0KFxu000

Commander League - Week #12

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Commander League Week #12 Starts at 8pm Entry Fee $2.00 -If all top four players are here they will play. -Also prizes for all league week 1-12 will be handed out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWBf3_0c0KFxu000

Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2021 • FREE to Participate!

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Explore Music & Concerts Events in Perryville, Missouri, Find information about Live Music Concerts in Perryville, Missouri. Concert Event venue, passes, tickets & details, Perryville, Missouri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBSZo_0c0KFxu000

Chas Watkins Band

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 5029 N Hwy 61, Perryville, MO

come out and have a great time with great food and drink and good people friendly atmosphere family's and kids are welcome 4 hours of great music by the Chas Watkins Band Older country,older rock...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKFqe_0c0KFxu000

Steeleville Farmers Market

Steeleville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 4370 Rockcastle Rd, Steeleville, IL

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturday's, 8am to 11:30am Location:City Hall,107 West Broadway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egacQ_0c0KFxu000

East Perry Community Fair

Altenburg, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 Church Street POB 67, Altenburg, MO

This annual event is self-dubbed the "Best Little Fair In The Land." Events include 4-H exhibits, livestock judging, crafts, truck and tractor pulls, horse show, rides, local foods, and live...

With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

