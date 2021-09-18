CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Astoria calendar: Events coming up

Astoria Times
Astoria Times
 6 days ago

(ASTORIA, OR) Live events are lining up on the Astoria calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Astoria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izzYn_0c0KFmRF00

A-W Chamber Networking Breakfast 2021

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 144 11th St, Astoria, OR

Monthly member networking meeting on the last Tuesday of each month at Astoria Brewing Company Pub

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEVnu_0c0KFmRF00

Pigs On The Wing

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR

Saturday, September 25th, 20217:30pm, General Admission $25“Capturing what made Pink Floyd iconic is a hard thing to do, and Pigs on the Wingcome as close as anyone we’ve heard. That looming...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaHAz_0c0KFmRF00

Color the Coast for Autism – 2021 (Astoria/Warrenton)

Hammond, Warrenton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1100 NW Ridge Rd, Hammond, OR

SAVE THE DATE!! ASO\'s Color the Coast for Autism at the Astoria KOA is scheduled for Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 am - 1 pm! We will be back with all the fun! Sign up information to come!\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leeP1_0c0KFmRF00

Closing Day Race

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Closing Day Race is on Facebook. To connect with Closing Day Race, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwZjJ_0c0KFmRF00

Elevate Your Energy - Sustaining Mom Fall Workshop

Astoria, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1350 Exchange Street, Astoria, OR 97103

Elevate 'Yo Self Mama - And join us for a 'Sustaining Mom' Saturday Workshop! (Retreat-style...Get cozy so you can get creative!)

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
okawvilletimes.com

40th Annual Nashville Fall Festival This Weekend

After taking a COVID hiatus last year, the Nashville Fall Festival is back for its 40th year this Friday and Saturday in Nashville. This year’s event will feature food, adult beverages, vendor booths, music, a kids area, and more. Events begin Friday morning when craft booths open at 9 a.m.,...
NASHVILLE, IL
Astoria Times

Astoria Times

Astoria, OR
36
Followers
237
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Astoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy