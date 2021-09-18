Astoria calendar: Events coming up

(ASTORIA, OR) Live events are lining up on the Astoria calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Astoria:

A-W Chamber Networking Breakfast 2021 Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 144 11th St, Astoria, OR

Monthly member networking meeting on the last Tuesday of each month at Astoria Brewing Company Pub

Pigs On The Wing Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR

Saturday, September 25th, 20217:30pm, General Admission $25“Capturing what made Pink Floyd iconic is a hard thing to do, and Pigs on the Wingcome as close as anyone we’ve heard. That looming...

Color the Coast for Autism – 2021 (Astoria/Warrenton) Hammond, Warrenton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1100 NW Ridge Rd, Hammond, OR

SAVE THE DATE!! ASO\'s Color the Coast for Autism at the Astoria KOA is scheduled for Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 am - 1 pm! We will be back with all the fun! Sign up information to come!



Closing Day Race Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Closing Day Race is on Facebook. To connect with Closing Day Race, join Facebook today.

Elevate Your Energy - Sustaining Mom Fall Workshop Astoria, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1350 Exchange Street, Astoria, OR 97103

Elevate 'Yo Self Mama - And join us for a 'Sustaining Mom' Saturday Workshop! (Retreat-style...Get cozy so you can get creative!)