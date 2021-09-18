What’s up Union City: Local events calendar

(UNION CITY, TN) Union City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:

HARRY ELLISON ESTATE ONLINE AUCTION 9-23-21 Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

real estate, residence, personal property, furniture, glassware, collectible, billiard table

World Appreciation Day Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Join us at the Pod, located in your UTM Bookstore for World Appreciation Day! Send a "Thank You" note to someone you appreciate!

Tacos & Tamales Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Join us for the 1st Tacos & Tamales event in Downtown Union City, TN! Vendors will be selling authentic, handmade tamales, flautas, gorditas, chips, tacos, desserts, & more!! $5 admission fee...

Technology Class-Google Drive Trimble, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Join us for a free Technology Class and learn how to use Google Drive, a Cloud Based Storage option. Bring your device if you have one, we will also have some on hand for use.

Southern Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival Sept. 25-26, 2021 Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 830 Everett Blvd, Union City, TN

The Southern Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival at Discovery Park is on Sat., Sept. 25 and Sun., Sept. 26. Vendors will have their unique creations displayed inside Discovery Center in the Natural...