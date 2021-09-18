CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

What’s up Union City: Local events calendar

Union City Times
Union City Times
 6 days ago

(UNION CITY, TN) Union City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:



HARRY ELLISON ESTATE ONLINE AUCTION 9-23-21

Union City, TN

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

real estate, residence, personal property, furniture, glassware, collectible, billiard table



World Appreciation Day

Martin, TN

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Join us at the Pod, located in your UTM Bookstore for World Appreciation Day! Send a "Thank You" note to someone you appreciate!



Tacos & Tamales

Union City, TN

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Join us for the 1st Tacos & Tamales event in Downtown Union City, TN! Vendors will be selling authentic, handmade tamales, flautas, gorditas, chips, tacos, desserts, & more!! $5 admission fee...



Technology Class-Google Drive

Trimble, TN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Join us for a free Technology Class and learn how to use Google Drive, a Cloud Based Storage option. Bring your device if you have one, we will also have some on hand for use.



Southern Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival Sept. 25-26, 2021

Union City, TN

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 830 Everett Blvd, Union City, TN

The Southern Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival at Discovery Park is on Sat., Sept. 25 and Sun., Sept. 26. Vendors will have their unique creations displayed inside Discovery Center in the Natural...

Union City Times

Union City Times

Union City, TN
With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

