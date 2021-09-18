What’s up La Grande: Local events calendar

(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Grande:

Special Needs Support Group La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 810 14th St, La Grande, OR

Parents of children with Special Needs will find support and companionship. Last Thursday of each month. 5:30 - 7:00pm Pizza and Childcare provided free of charge. La Grande Head Start Building...

CO.STARTERS CORE - Session Three La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Turn ideas into action CO.STARTERS Core provides an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people. Over ten sessions, you’ll identify your...

Celebration of life Elgin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 260 N 10th St, Elgin, OR

Here is Debra Louise Rachau’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Debra Louise Rachau of La Grande, Oregon, who passed away...

The Angelica Ladies Tournament La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

La Grande Polo Club Presents the Angelica Ladies Tournament! 1 Goal Flight – Teams to consist of 3 ladies and 1 gentleman Margarita League – Will be made available with enough participation To...

Grand opening Pilot Rock, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Open now but the grand opening will be on the 25th, on that day Pilot Rock will be having the harvest festival. There is going to be a beer garden and music. I will be giving out a full set of...