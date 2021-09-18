CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Emporia events calendar

Emporia Daily
Emporia Daily
 6 days ago

(EMPORIA, VA) Live events are coming to Emporia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keOjp_0c0KFiuL00

Roanoke Valley Farmers' Market

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 378 US-158, Roanoke Rapids, NC

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - November 2021Saturdays, 8 am to 2 pm Location:378 Highway 158 W. Roanoke Rapids, NC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gkTH_0c0KFiuL00

BOOKED for PRIVATE EVENT

Emporia, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 650 Hillcrest Rd, Emporia, VA

BOOKED for PRIVATE EVENT is on Facebook. To connect with BOOKED for PRIVATE EVENT, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13tQ_0c0KFiuL00

NCBIKE

Garysburg, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 Technology Dr, Garysburg, NC

N2 Trackdays - NCBIKE Event will cover one track day (on listed date). Register to get initial sag set-up and converse on how to be a better and knowledgeable rider on and off the track. Don't...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458qoX_0c0KFiuL00

DR. ORIN PERRY PRESENTS THE SEASON OF WONDERS

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1510 Buffaloe St, Roanoke Rapids, NC

Join Dr. Orin Perry as he presents his NEW SHOW on The Word Network - THE SEASON OF WONDERS‼️**YOU MUST RSVP TO ATTEND IN-PERSON SERVICE** About this Event Join Dr. Orin Perry as he presents his...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoxIP_0c0KFiuL00

Let's Build An Altar

Emporia, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 925 South Main Street, Emporia, VA 23847

This in-person gathering will get liberate and help you set up the altars that you need.

With Emporia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

