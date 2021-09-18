Levelland events coming soon
(LEVELLAND, TX) Levelland is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Levelland:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX 79382
FINALLY... Discover A Modernised 5-Step Strategy That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
“Sam Riggs wears a legacy of honest country, makes good rock, writes lyrics that matter and straps on a stage presence second to none.” -- Ray more...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 217 U.S. 62, Wolfforth, TX 79382
Hit the open road with Texas Monthly and Daniel Vaughn from October 9-17. 60 barbecue joints, 10 days, and 3 pit stop events. Let's ride!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 400 E 6th St, Littlefield, TX
Heaven’s Gates/Hell’s Flames is on Facebook. To connect with Heaven’s Gates/Hell’s Flames, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 502 Avenue F, Levelland, TX 79336
Come make a SPLASH at the first Splash & Dash 5K Run in Levelland, Texas!
