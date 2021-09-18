Levelland events coming soon

(LEVELLAND, TX) Levelland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Levelland:

Regain Your Power Over Bulimia Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX 79382

FINALLY... Discover A Modernised 5-Step Strategy That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Sam Riggs Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

“Sam Riggs wears a legacy of honest country, makes good rock, writes lyrics that matter and straps on a stage presence second to none.” -- Ray more...

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition (Lubbock) Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 217 U.S. 62, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Hit the open road with Texas Monthly and Daniel Vaughn from October 9-17. 60 barbecue joints, 10 days, and 3 pit stop events. Let's ride!

Heaven’s Gates/Hell’s Flames Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 E 6th St, Littlefield, TX

Heaven’s Gates/Hell’s Flames is on Facebook. To connect with Heaven’s Gates/Hell’s Flames, join Facebook today.

Splash & Dash 5K -- Cotton & Crude Fest Levelland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 502 Avenue F, Levelland, TX 79336

Come make a SPLASH at the first Splash & Dash 5K Run in Levelland, Texas!