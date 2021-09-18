CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Levelland, TX

Levelland events coming soon

Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 6 days ago

(LEVELLAND, TX) Levelland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Levelland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIcog_0c0KFfGA00

Regain Your Power Over Bulimia

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX 79382

FINALLY... Discover A Modernised 5-Step Strategy That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmolI_0c0KFfGA00

Sam Riggs

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

“Sam Riggs wears a legacy of honest country, makes good rock, writes lyrics that matter and straps on a stage presence second to none.” -- Ray more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bz1qX_0c0KFfGA00

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition (Lubbock)

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 217 U.S. 62, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Hit the open road with Texas Monthly and Daniel Vaughn from October 9-17. 60 barbecue joints, 10 days, and 3 pit stop events. Let's ride!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emHgU_0c0KFfGA00

Heaven’s Gates/Hell’s Flames

Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 E 6th St, Littlefield, TX

Heaven’s Gates/Hell’s Flames is on Facebook. To connect with Heaven’s Gates/Hell’s Flames, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oM0Zk_0c0KFfGA00

Splash & Dash 5K -- Cotton & Crude Fest

Levelland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 502 Avenue F, Levelland, TX 79336

Come make a SPLASH at the first Splash & Dash 5K Run in Levelland, Texas!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Littlefield, TX
Levelland, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Levelland, TX
City
Wolfforth, TX
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Monthly#Gates Hell S Flames#Tx 79336#Splash Dash 5k Run
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Levelland Journal

Levelland Journal

Levelland, TX
61
Followers
228
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy