Barre, VT

Barre calendar: Coming events

Barre Journal
 6 days ago

(BARRE, VT) Live events are lining up on the Barre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barre:

Open House for 24 Fecteau Circle Barre City VT 05641

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Browse the latest condos for sale in Barre, Vermont with Heney Realtors. View photos, property descriptions & customize your search.

Morning Reset

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:45 AM

Address: 14 N Main St, Barre, VT

Come wake up and energize your body with a 35 minute morning yoga flow. Class will end with 10 minutes of savasana guided meditation. Start your day off right with this vitalizing yoga class...

Democratic Reorg Caucus

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 6 Washington St, Barre, VT

Democratic Reorg Caucus is on Facebook. To connect with Democratic Reorg Caucus, join Facebook today.

Chris Powers - Concerts in Currier Park Series

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Barre's Concerts in Currier Park Series presents Chris Powers on Thursday, September 20th at 6pm! Join us for our last concert of the season in the park for a night of great music! This week's...

The Job Search Accelerator Workshop — Barre

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "The 2021 Job Search Accelerator Workshop" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In...

