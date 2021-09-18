CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Shawano calendar: Coming events

Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 6 days ago

(SHAWANO, WI) Live events are coming to Shawano.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shawano area:



Annual Zion Lutheran Church Rummage Sale

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Basic household items: linens, towels, rugs, small furniture, clothing of all sizes, shoes & boots



Bar-B-Que and Bluegrass on the Farm

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: W7950, Oak Ave, Shawano, WI

Toe tapping music from Burnt Toast and Jam from 6-9:30. BBQ supper from 6:00 - 8:00. Plus Dance Floor, Cash Bar, Raffles and Silent Auction. Tickets $15 advance; $20 at the door; $10 age 6-12; $5...



Yoga + Acupuncture for Immunity

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 153 S Main St, Shawano, WI

Experience the benefits of specific yoga poses and focused acupuncture techniques to help strengthen your immune system! In this specialized class, Debbie Lonick-RYT first takes you through yoga...



Shawano Farmers Market

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 235 S Washington St, Shawano, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - October 2, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: 235 South Washington Street



Conscious Pilot @ Pine Grove Campground

Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: n5999 Campground Rd, Shawano, WI

Join us for our final "Summer" outing of 2021...can't believe it! Anyway, we land at Pine Grove Campground's Summer Sendoff Weekend! Fun, food, drinks and events for all...laced with Classic...

Shawano Digest

Shawano Digest

Shawano, WI
ABOUT

With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

