To celebrate the fourth anniversary of Fortnite Battle Royale, Epic Games is throwing a birthday celebration in-game that gives players new rewards if they can complete a couple of challenges. The event itself was advertised not long ago when Epic Games went over its latest hotfix and plans for future voting efforts, and as of Friday, it's live in the game now. It'll only be around for a limited time, however, with the associated challenges available from now until September 28th.

